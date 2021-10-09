Muzaffarnagar, Oct 9 (PTI) A 26-year-old man allegedly killed himself after he could not pay a loan against his truck in Rudkali village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Saturday.

The body was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his house on Friday, according to Station House Officer Rajkumar Rana .

Nadeem killed himself as he was unable to pay the loan, his family members said.

