Agartala (Tripura) [India] May 29 (ANI): Nestled amidst the lush forests of North Tripura, the ancient site of Unakoti continues to astound visitors with its breathtaking rock-cut carvings and mythological mystique. This heritage treasure, located just 8 km from Kailashahar and 178 km from the state capital Agartala, is fast gaining recognition as a major cultural and spiritual destination in Northeast India.

Believed to date back to the 7th to 9th centuries, Unakoti is a significant Shaivite pilgrimage site, named after the legend of "one less than a crore" - a crore being 10 million. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva, on his journey to Kashi with a crore gods and goddesses, rested here overnight. Upon sunrise, when none but Shiva himself awoke, he cursed the others to become stone images -- thus forming the awe-inspiring carvings scattered across the forested hill slopes.

The site is a living gallery of primitive artistry, featuring both rock-carved figures and freestanding stone sculptures. The giant faces of Shiva, majestic animal motifs, and intricate floral designs grace the vertical rock faces, harmoniously blending into the dense green surroundings. The area's natural waterfalls and serene environment only add to the spiritual aura of this open-air museum.

Unakoti, with its blend of history, mythology, and natural beauty, is being promoted as a cultural tourism hotspot. Tourists can stay at accommodations like the Unakoti Tourist Lodge (Kailashahar), Juri Tourist Lodge, and Uttarmegh Tourist Lodge (Dharmanagar)

As calls grow for UNESCO World Heritage status for Unakoti, experts urge greater awareness and preservation efforts to protect this unique site. For now, it remains one of India's best-kept secrets, waiting to be rediscovered by the world.

For generations, the priestly family of Annya Debbarma has been performing worship rituals. According to Debbarma, the worship tradition dates back to the Satya Yuga, continuing through the Dvapara Yuga and into the present Kali Yuga.

While speaking to ANI, Priest Annya Debbarma said, "We have been performing this worship here for four generations. This ritual has been continuing since the Satya Yuga, through the Dvapara Yuga and into the Kali Yuga. Lord Krishna himself said that all the gods and goddesses have made this place their abode. So we wondered, how could we ever leave this sacred place? At that time, Narada Muni said that in order to sanctify the area, one crore (ten million) idols of deities must be made in a single night. Idols were indeed created here, but the number was slightly less than one crore--hence the name Unakoti, meaning "one less than a crore."

Debbarma further added, "Lord Shiva is worshipped here. Worship takes place twice a year--once on January 14th, and again on the eighth day of the Basanti Puja during the month of Chaitra. It is believed that wishes made here are fulfilled."

Speaking to ANI, Anuradha Tandon, a tourist from Lucknow, expressed her joy upon visiting Unakoti, saying, "We have come from Lucknow. We learned about Unakoti and that it is a temple dedicated to Lord Mahadev. I have come to know about this place, and we have traveled a long distance to get here. After arriving and seeing it for ourselves, we felt very happy. The place is truly beautiful." (ANI)

