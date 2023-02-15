Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday praised the nationalist fervour of the northeastern states in preserving the unity and integrity of India.

Interacting with a delegation of students from the North Eastern states CM Yogi said, "Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire nation is working together towards 'Developed India' in the spirit of 'Nation First', putting aside differences of colour, form, dress, and language. The youth of the North East today are fulfilling their dreams by getting success in JEE, NEET, and Civil Services Examination."

Also Read | Mumbai: Chartered Accountant Blames Police For ‘Greedy Action’ In Suicide Note.

"From the time of subjugation to independence, there had been numerous attempts to keep the region separate from the rest of India. For years the people there were deprived of even basic resources.," he added.

A group of 27 students met the Chief Minister on Wednesday during the National Integration Tour 2023, organized under the annual 'Student Experience in Inter-State Living (SEIL)' programme of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

Also Read | Goa Shocker: Teacher Booked for Molesting Girl Students in Panaji.

The Chief Minister welcomed the students upon their arrival in Lucknow and discussed the ancient cultural and spiritual ties between Uttar Pradesh and the North-Eastern states. He also tried to know about the Northeast region and their travel experience.

The Chief Minister said, "Uttar Pradesh is the largest state in the country with a population of 25 crores with Lucknow as its capital. Do visit Vidhan Bhavan during your visit here. Metro is the modern medium of public transport here, everyone should get its experience."

The Chief Minister also advised the student delegation to visit Kakori near Lucknow while recalling the heroic stories of Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh in the freedom movement.

Addressing the SEIL representatives, he said that "Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad has been doing the work of 'Ek Bharat- Shreshtha Bharat' for a long time that from the year 1966 through SEIL Yatra."

"The SEIL Yatra is a living experience of Unity in Diversity. By bridging the gap between the northeast and the other Indian states, this SEIL Yatra has significantly contributed to the goal of uniting hearts," CM said.

Away from the arrangement of staying in a hotel, guest house etc., these students experience a new family apart from their own by living among different families. It is this hospitality that makes the North East have a soulful connection with the rest of India, the CM added.

The CM continued by stating that "ABVP had put forth the most significant and influential effort to bring the North East into the mainstream of India. The people of the North East have played a major role in the spread of Indian culture in the countries of South Asia."

Meanwhile, the National President of ABVP, Dr Rajsharan Shahi also addressed the SEIL programme and said, "The journey to introduce the Northeast to the rest of India, full of diversity like 166 sorts of tribes, various dialects, clothing and culinary preferences, and living situations is called SEIL. Through this journey, along with knowing the traditional and cultural values of India, the beautiful tourist area of the Northeast, biodiversity, and the speciality of diverse folk culture is spread all over India by the students of the Northeast.

Notably, 482 students from North East are going to 64 places in 21 states of India on the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. In 2004, ABVP established a Youth Development Center for employment generation for the youth of North East. Through this, employment training has been given to thousands of young in the Northeast. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)