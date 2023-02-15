Mumbai, Feb 15: A 45-year-old Chartered Accountant from the city who allegedly died by suicide last month has said in his purported suicide note that he cut short his life due to the police’s “greedy action”.

In the four-page suicide note, Chirag Viraiya, the deceased, also claimed that he had been framed up in a fake case of rape. Delhi Shocker: Mentally Ill Man Dies by Suicide After Jumping in Front of Metro at Mayur Vihar-1 Station.

Addressing police officials including a deputy commissioner of police (DCP), he wrote that “more than 500 people” including his family, clients, staff and their families depended on him. “I could have lived for 100 years but have to put shortcut because of your wrong and greedy action,” the suicide note said. Mumbai Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide by Hanging Himself From Skywalk in Kalyan.

The note, however, did not mention the name of any police officer. To the woman and her husband who had accused him of rape, Viraiya said they should, if possible “repay the money to investors and be a good person, at the last moment in my life I will never lie.” The note thanked his family as well as clients for their “loves and respect”.

A police official here said they had got hold of the suicide note and were matching the signature on it. Viraiya, father of two children, had been booked by Bhandup police in an alleged rape case earlier.

After joining the probe with his lawyer for a day, he allegedly hanged himself at a friend’s farmhouse in Igatpuri in Nashik district the very next day.