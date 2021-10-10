Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 10 (ANI): Addressing a huge 'Kisan Nyay' rally on Sunday at Varanasi, Chief Minister of Chattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel said that the Congress under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will form the next government in Uttar Pradesh.

Baghel also hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath calling him a coward for not visiting the families of the victims who died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

The Congress kickstarted its campaign for the upcoming assembly elections in the state through its first mega rally in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency Varanasi showcasing its leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda, Salman Khurshid, Pramod Tewari, PL Punia, Vivek Bansal and Ajay Kumar Lallu.

"I always heard Sadhu and Sant are never afraid of anyone, but Yogi Adityanath is a coward, he is scared to let a woman (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) visit the family of the deceased in Lakhimpur Kheri. He did not allow me to go too," said Baghel.

Earlier in the day, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed the rally and said that it was time to change the governance in Uttar Pradesh.

Highlighting the "brutal" incidents in Uttar Pradesh, Gandhi said: "Whether it isSonbhadra, Unnao, Hathras, all the victims said that justice is needed but there is no hope from the government," Gandhi said.

The Chhattisgarh CM was accompanied by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, MP Deepender Singh Hooda, and other party leaders at the rally.

As many as eight people including four farmers died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on October 3.

The accused Ashish Mishra was arrested last night, after 12 hours of interrogation by the Crime Branch of Uttar Pradesh Police, in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident case and was later sent to judicial custody.

Two accused identified as Luvkush and Ashish Pandey were arrested earlier in connection with the incident. (ANI)

