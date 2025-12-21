Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 21 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that attempting to understand the organisation through comparisons or political lenses often leads to misunderstandings.

While addressing the RSS 100 Vyakhyan Mala' programme in Kolkata, Bhagwat said that viewing the RSS merely as another service organisation would be incorrect. "If you want to understand the 'Sangh', making comparisons will lead to misunderstandings. If you consider the 'sangh' to be just another service organisation, you'll be mistaken," he said.

Also Read | Election Commission To Seek Written Explanations From BLOs on Doubtful Cases in Draft Voters' List in West Bengal.

Bhagwat also cautioned against linking the RSS solely with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "Many people have a tendency to understand the 'sangh' through the lens of the BJP, which is a huge mistake," Bhagwat said.

Earlier, the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a Prabuddha Nagarik Sammelan (Conference of Enlightened Citizens) was held on Friday from 10 am at the Uttar Banga Marwari Bhavan, Siliguri. The day-long conference is being organised by the RSS Uttar Banga Prant.

Also Read | Airport Authority Warns of Possible Flight Delays, Changes Due to Reduced Visibility As Dense Fog Grips North India.

Titled "Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh: A Journey of 100 Years", the Sammelan witnessed the participation of over a hundred enlightened citizens representing diverse sections of society from eight districts of North Bengal, along with participants from the neighbouring state of Sikkim. RSS Chief Mohan Rao Bhagwat graced the occasion as the chief guest.

The programme was attended by senior citizens, retired government officials, academicians, doctors, advocates, eminent businesspersons, artists, poets, writers, sportspersons, members of various social and religious non-governmental organisations, select media representatives, and other socially prominent citizens of Siliguri.

Earlier, while addressing a Youth Conference held on Thursday, Bhagwat elaborated on the historical evolution and progressive development of the RSS over the past century.

He highlighted the organisation's continuous efforts towards building a healthy society and a strong nation through the creation of ethically grounded and socially committed swayamsevaks. He also addressed and dispelled several misconceptions associated with the Sangh.

Emphasising that the core objective of the RSS is the creation of "sajjan": morally upright and virtuous individuals, Bhagwat said such individuals, guided by selfless service and value-based living, play a crucial role in strengthening national pride and development.

A question-and-answer session was also held during the Youth Conference, where participants raised key issues related to national security, education, and the national outlook. Responding to these queries, the RSS Chief underscored the importance of embracing India's ancient Sanatan cultural values and promoting self-reliance (Swadeshi) as essential elements in nation-building and strengthening national security. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)