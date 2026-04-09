Software giant Oracle has initiated what experts believe could be the most significant workforce reduction in its 49-year history. Recent state filings and internal reports confirm that hundreds of employees across California and Washington are set to lose their jobs by June 1. This move comes as the company, led by billionaire Larry Ellison, aggressively pivots its financial resources toward a multi-billion-dollar expansion of its artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud infrastructure.

California and Washington To Bear Brunt of Initial Oracle Job Cuts

According to Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) documents filed with California's Employment Development Department, Oracle is terminating approximately 710 workers in the state. The reductions are spread across key operational hubs, including 310 roles in Redwood City, 184 in Santa Clara, 158 in Pleasanton, and 50 in Santa Monica. Oracle Layoffs 2026: India Severance Leak Fuels Anxiety As Job Cuts Mount.

Additionally, reports indicate 491 layoffs in Seattle, bringing the confirmed toll in those two states alone to roughly 1,200. These regional cuts, however, represent only a fraction of a broader global restructuring. Analysts at investment bank TD Cowen have predicted that Oracle could ultimately slash as many as 30,000 roles - nearly 18 per cent of its global workforce - to manage the costs of its ambitious AI data center projects.

The '6 AM' Termination Email by Oracle

Impacted employees described a "cold" and abrupt termination process. Many woke up on the morning of March 31 to find an email sent at 6:00 AM local time from "Oracle Leadership". The message informed them that their roles were being eliminated as part of a "broader organizational change" and that the day of the email would be their last working day. Affected staff reported that access to internal company systems, including Slack, Zoom, and VPN, was revoked almost simultaneously with the delivery of the email, leaving no time for standard handovers or farewells.

H-1B Filing Controversy Sparks Outrage

The mass layoffs have been met with increased scrutiny due to federal data regarding Oracle's hiring of foreign workers. Data from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) reveals that Oracle submitted 3,126 petitions for H-1B visas during the 2025 and 2026 fiscal years, with 436 of those filed this year alone. The juxtaposition of thousands of layoffs alongside hundreds of new foreign worker petitions has sparked criticism on professional forums. Critics argue that the practice disadvantages domestic workers, while some industry observers view it as a strategy to replace higher-paid veteran staff with lower-cost specialised talent. Oracle Layoffs: Laid-Off Employee Turns Uber Driver, Earns INR 43,000 Monthly Interest After Losing Job; Here’s How.

The Rising Cost of the AI Race

Oracle's restructuring is a direct result of its massive bet on AI. The company has reportedly raised approximately USD 50 billion in debt in early 2026 to fund an estimated USD 156 billion in infrastructure commitments, including its participation in the "Stargate" AI supercomputer initiative. This trend is not isolated to Oracle. The tech industry as a whole recorded more than 78,000 job cuts in the first three months of 2026 - a significant increase over the previous year. Industry analysts suggest that nearly half of these reductions are directly attributed to AI and workflow automation, as firms prioritise "kilowatts and silicon" over large-scale human engineering teams.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 05:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).