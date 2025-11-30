New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Ahead of the winter session of the Parliament commencing from tomorrow, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra stated on Sunday that the party would be taking up several issues, which included unemployment, inflation and demand for special category status for the state of Odisha.

The Winter Session of Parliament will begin on December 1 and will continue till December 19.

Speaking to ANI, Sasmit Patra said, "As directed by our National President Navin Pattnaik, BJD will be taking up several issues in the coming session. Unemployment and inflation are key issues that are affecting the country. Demand for special category status for the state of Odisha. We are also going to raise issues on the deteriorating law and order situation, rising crimes against women and children, and corruption like the Police recruitment scam, in the state of Odisha. There are issues like Mahanadi and Polavaram that haven't been resolved, doubling of MSPs for farmers and establishment of three new AIIMS hospitals in Sambalpur, Balasore and Koraput."

He alleged that the Nuapada bypolls saw large-scale irregularities and discrepancies in votes.

Reacting to Special Intensive Revision (SIR), he said, "We have been very clear that there have to be discussions based on how the Election Commission of India has been completely silent on the repeated demands made by the Biju Janta Dal to come good on why, in the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections, large-scale discrepancies in voting were done. We have come to the ECI several times, showing sharp spikes in voting even after the day ended for the voting process."

"Even in the Noapara elections, we have seen how large-scale irregularities during the voting process happened. A voting percentage of 80-85% was seen, which was outrageous; it has never been seen," he added.

The government convened an all-party meeting on Sunday ahead of the winter session of Parliament.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju met the floor leaders of both Houses of Parliament.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Ram Meghwal, JP Nadda and others took part in the all-party meeting.

The INDIA bloc floor leaders have also called for a meeting at the office of Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament on Monday.

Parliament is set to have 15 sittings across 19 days. Private Members' Bills are set to be taken for consideration on December 5 and 19, and Private Members' resolutions on December 12. (ANI)

