New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): The medicalisation of female genital mutilation (FGM) is one of the most profound violations of human rights and ethical principles that underpin healthcare practice.

In 2024, over 230 million women and girls globally had undergone FGM, with 80 million of them living in Asia. Alarmingly, around 1 in 4 acts of FGM are carried out by professional health workers, in clinics or homes. This creates the misconception that FGM is 'safer' and 'less harmful' when performed by health professionals.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) in the Asia-Pacific region, the International Confederation of Midwives (ICM), the International Federation of Gynaecology and Obstetrics (FIGO), and the Asia Network to End FGM/C stands united in condemning the medicalisation of FGM.

The statement calls upon every midwife, nurse, doctor and other health worker in standing firm against the practice of FGM, and we reaffirms support to every health professional - and to policymakers, health authorities and political and societal leaders - in implementing urgent, proactive actions that protect women and girls.

The statement said. "FGM is never safe. It is a profoundly harmful practice that inflicts both physical and psychological harm, violating the right to health, well-being and bodily autonomy of women and girls, and should not be practised or condoned by anyone - including health workers. We urge all midwives, nurses, doctors and other health workers in Asia-Pacific to uphold the fundamental principle of human rights and medical ethics of 'do no harm' by unequivocally refusing to perform, assist with, or facilitate FGM in any form. The practice of FGM offers no health benefits and is linked with increased risk of lifelong physical and psychological harm."

"No type or subtype of FGM is morally, ethically or socially acceptable, and no subtype of FGM prevalent in this region presents evidence of benefit, and as such cannot be medically and ethically justified or promoted. Protect the bodily autonomy and integrity of women, girls and newborns, by actively opposing the medicalisation of FGM, rejecting any social or cultural pressures to perform it. Adhere to and promote compliance with professional codes of conduct and codes of ethics that explicitly prohibit FGM and its medicalisation, by prioritising women's and girls' physical and psychological well-being over any religious beliefs or cultural and social norms," the statement further said.

"We further urge professional health bodies, including regulatory authorities, professional health workers' associations, health educators and relevant Government departments and Ministries to: Establish and enforce professional codes of conduct that clearly prohibit the practice of FGM in any form or setting, ensuring health workers understand their professional and ethical obligations to refuse to perform FGM. Technical resources are available to support health workers in rejecting FGM medicalisation, advocating for the elimination of this harmful practice. Integrate FGM prevention into pre-service and postgraduate curricula for midwives, nurses, doctors and other health workers (including as part of continuing professional development) to prevent and respond to FGM and raise awareness of its harms among their peers and communities. Advocate for strong legal protection and accountability by supporting laws that explicitly prohibit all forms of FGM in Asia-Pacific, regardless of who performs it or where, and ensure that these laws are effectively enforced. Establishing independent monitoring and reporting systems aids the identification of FGM-related violations," the statement added.

UNFPA, WHO, ICM, FIGO and the Asia Network to End FGM/C said that they are committed to working together with partners across the Asia-Pacific to end the medicalisation of FGM.

"FGM has no place in our world. It is our collective responsibility to uphold the right to health and well-being of women and girls, in the Asia-Pacific and beyond. Let us join forces to ensure this harmful practice is eradicated once and for all throughout the region, enabling women and girls to thrive and reach their full potential," the statement said. (ANI)

