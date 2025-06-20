Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 20 (ANI): UNICEF (United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund) representative to India, Cynthia McCaffrey paid a courtesy visit to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at the latter's residence in Bhopal on Friday.

During the meeting, discussions were made about various initiatives and innovations related to child development, education, health, nutrition, and their protection in the state. UNICEF representatives also appreciated efforts being made by the Madhya Pradesh government to improve women and child nutrition in the State.

"Today at the Bhopal residence, Cynthia McCaffrey, Head of UNICEF India, along with other representatives, paid a courtesy visit. During the meeting, discussions were held with the UNICEF delegation on various initiatives and innovations related to the holistic development of children in Madhya Pradesh including education, health, nutrition, and child protection," Yadav posted on X.

Earlier on Thursday, Cynthia McCaffrey met Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla and discussed strengthening partnership for children's health and well-being.

"UNICEF India Rep. Cynthia McCaffrey met Dy CM of MP, Rajendra Shukla and discussed strengthening partnership for children's health & well-being. Our collective efforts will help every child grow healthy and thrive to their full potential," UNICEF India posted on X.

Madhya Pradesh Dy Chief Minister Shukla expressed pleasure over meeting with UNICEF India Representative and said that together they would build a healthier future for every woman and child of Madhya Pradesh.

"It was a pleasure meeting Cynthia McCaffrey, Representative of UNICEF India, today (June 19) at Vallabh Bhavan, Bhopal. Grateful for her kind words on Madhya Pradesh's ongoing efforts to reduce infant and maternal mortality. Also, appreciated UNICEF India's efforts and their steadfast partnership in furthering better healthcare outcomes in Madhya Pradesh," Shukla said in a post on X.

He further said, "Together, Our Government and UNICEF India remain resolute in our shared mission to eliminate anemia and undernutrition. With shared purpose and decisive action, we will build a healthier future for every mother and child of Madhya Pradesh." (ANI)

