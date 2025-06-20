Bengaluru, June 20: A 36-year-old Ayurvedic doctor was arrested on Tuesday after creating panic aboard an Air India Express flight from Bengaluru to Surat by allegedly threatening to crash the aircraft during a heated baggage dispute with cabin crew. The accused, Vyas Hiral Mohanbhai from Shivanahalli near Yelahanka, was travelling alone on Flight IX2749 and carrying two bags, despite bypassing the check-in counter.

Upon boarding, she placed one of the bags near the crew cabin, which is a restricted area. When the crew requested her to move the bag to the overhead compartment near her seat (20F), she refused and demanded the crew keep it themselves. Despite repeated appeals from both the crew and the captain, Hiral remained defiant and began hurling verbal abuse. Fellow passengers also intervened but were met with hostile behaviour. Air India Flights To Be Hit From June 21 to July 15 Due to Reduction in Services Operated by Boeing 787 and 777 Aircraft.

Matters escalated when she allegedly threatened to crash the flight if the crew touched her luggage. The captain immediately alerted security, prompting CISF personnel to board the aircraft and offload her. The incident caused a two-hour delay and a security scare. Air India Hong Kong-Delhi Flight AI315 Returns to Its Origin After Pilot Suspects Technical Issue Mid-Air.

According to a complaint filed by Agnimitra Bahinipati, associate security manager at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), the chaos unfolded between 2:45 pm and 5:30 pm. Even after being taken to KIA police station, Hiral continued abusing and manhandling officers. A senior cop stated, “This was the first time we heard such abusive language inside the station.”

Her husband later appeared and revealed she had a history of erratic public behavior. Police are now reviewing her background for past incidents.

