Gurugram, Jul 14 (PTI) A Haryanvi singer escaped unhurt when unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire at him in Gurugram's Sector 71 area on Monday night, police said.

In a statement, Gurugram police said that they received information about gunshots being fired at the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) and reached the site.

"In this entire incident, no one was injured, nor was any vehicle hit by any bullet. Gurugram Police's team has reached the spot. Firing at the alleged spot has not been confirmed yet. The incident is being investigated from every angle", said Sandeep Kumar, the spokesperson of Gurugram police.

While the police did not disclose the identity of the singer, sources claimed it to be Rahul Fazilpuria, who is also a former candidate of Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) from Gurugram Lok Sabha seat .

Efforts to contact Fazilpuria did not fructify.

The sources said that Fazilpuria had been given Haryana Police security, which was withdrawn a few days ago. He had sought security from the police after allegedly receiving threats.

