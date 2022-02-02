Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 1 (ANI): Hailing the Union Budget 2022-23 tabled in the Parliament on Tuesday, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said that it reflects the future of "new India".

The Chief Minister also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for making a people-centric budget despite the harsh impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | January Transfer Window Recap 2021-22: A Look at Some Major Transfers Involving Europe's Top Clubs.

"I have seen the whole budget. And, I can assure you that this budget will act as a building block to the New India envisioned by PM Modi. How India will look after 25 years is envisaged in this Budget. In spite of no new taxes, allocations have been increased in several sectors including agriculture, infrastructure", Deb told media persons.

He also lauded the Central government's initiatives on 68 percent reservation of capital procurement for domestic industries.

Also Read | Union Budget 2022-23: Mirage of ‘Achhe Din’ Pushed Farther Away, Says Shashi Tharoor.

"The decision of giving 68 percent capital procurement to the Domestic Industries is a big step. And, the PM Gati Shakti scheme will relentlessly keep a tab on the developments through a centralized monitoring system. I would say this budget is for women, youth, Divangyas, and above all overall development of the country", he added.

Speaking on the projected GDP growth, he said, "the project's GDP growth has been fixed at 9.2 percent for this fiscal year which indicates despite the ravaging of the COVID pandemic, we are Atmanirbhar and heading towards a self-empowerment. This is a visionary budget that envisions the future of New India."

Deb also highlighted the paperless presentation of the budget and said, this budget is also historic due to the way it has been presented.

"Our NRI friends based out of various foreign countries must be proud to see India heading forward", said Deb.

The Chief Minister also informed the media persons that PM Modi will chair a virtual meeting of CMs on budget allocations on Wednesday.

"I will certainly raise the issues related to the proposals which have been already forwarded to the Center," he added.

The first woman Finance Minister of the country presented the paperless budget in the parliament today for the financial year 2022-23. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)