India News | Union Budget 2026: Passengers Hope for Tax Relief, Better Rail Services

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the 13th Union Budget of the incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government on Sunday, as passengers at New Delhi Railway Station voiced their expectations from the upcoming budget.

One passenger said he had high hopes for the Budget, praising last year's exercise in which income tax slabs were revised. He said the Budget holds added significance amid the changing global order, as India is emerging as a soft power and strengthening its international relations.

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"I have a lot of expectations with the Budget. The Budget last year was really good. They revised the Income Tax slab, and it benefited the middle class. In the wake of current geopolitical situation, Budget becomes really important. India projects itself as a soft power, in this regard Budget gets very important for our relations with other countries. We signed a trade deal with EU, that is very important. As far as the domestic economy is concerned, govt is focussing a lot on shipping industry. I expect a lot of things related to that this time. There is great development in infrastructure too," the passenger told ANI.

Another passenger, Shiv Mangal Rahi, a private-sector IT employee, said he hoped for further tax relief and improvements under the new tax regime.

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"I am a private sector employee in the IT sector. The government provided us with major relief the last time. I expect something for us this time as well, that there be some relaxation in the tax slab and the new tax regime be made even better...I hope for improvement in facilities at the Railway stations and trains, infrastructure is important. I think govt will do something regarding inflation too," the passenger said.

Vijay Gupta, another passenger, emphasised the need for improved railway services and additional relief for taxpayers.

"The number of trains should be increased. Something should be done about the delay in trains. If the number of tracks are increased, it will be good for passengers travelling during festivals...There was good relief for taxpayers in the Budget last year. If the tax slabs are revised again, it will be really good for middle class," Gupta told ANI.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the financial year 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha as part of the ongoing Budget session of Parliament.

Sitharaman is set to present her ninth consecutive Union Budget, which will see her equal former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram's record and surpass that of Pranab Mukherjee. Former Prime Minister Morarji Desai continues to hold the record for presenting the most Union Budgets in independent India. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)