New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday hailed the Union Budget 2026, calling it a strong reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a "Reform Express" aimed at building a "Viksit Bharat".

Reacting to the Budget, Rijiju said that the proposals went beyond political rhetoric and demonstrated a clear roadmap for long-term national development.

He lauded Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting what he described as a "strong and convincing case" for reforms. Highlighting key focus areas, the Union Minister said the Budget had placed special emphasis on the development of the North-eastern region, with major announcements related to express highways, the Buddhist circuit and substantial initiatives for minorities

"For a Viksit Bharat, the 'Reform Express' initiated by Prime Minister Modi has been reflected in a significant way in today's budget. I believe that today's budget is not just political rhetoric. Our Finance Minister has presented a strong case for the Reform Express for a developed India. I am very happy, and the package that has been announced and established is simply outstanding. What has been done for the development of the eastern region, the announcements regarding express highways, the Buddhist circuit, and the huge announcements for minorities... I am very satisfied," he said.

He further added, "As a minister, I am very happy. Even more than that, as an Indian citizen, I am very enthusiastic about this budget. Many announcements have been made for the Northeast. From infrastructure to connectivity, the Buddhist circuit, and in every respect, it has been done for the whole of India..."

Rijiju took a swipe at the opposition while defending the Union Budget, asserting that all provisions announced were aimed at benefiting the common people, especially the poor and the middle class. Rijiju further said the opposition often failed to see itself as representing the masses and instead projected itself as a "special" class.

He said that the reforms undertaken over the past eleven years under the Modi government had been designed for inclusive growth and would continue to accelerate through what he termed the "Reform Express."

"The opposition doesn't consider itself the common people. They consider themselves very special people, so what can we do? All the provisions of this budget are for the common man. It is for the poor and the middle class of the country... The reforms that have taken place in the last eleven years, the 'Reform Express' will move forward even faster, and the opposition will also benefit from it," he said.

He added, "I just want to say one thing to my colleagues in the opposition. Welcome this good budget. Don't spoil it with politics. I believe that if anyone criticises today's budget, they are doing so with a political mindset. Otherwise, there is no room left for criticism of this budget..." (ANI)

