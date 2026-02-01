Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 1 (ANI): The Leader of the Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly and BJP leader, Jairam Thakur, on Sunday termed the Union Budget 2026 as visionary and said it marks an important step towards economic empowerment and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Jairam Thakur listened to the live broadcast of the Union Budget speech along with BJP state president Rajiv Bindal at the party's state headquarters in Shimla. Party leaders and workers were also present.

Reacting to the budget, the former Chief Minister said it reflects long-term thinking and balanced economic planning.

"Union Budget 2026 is visionary and forward-looking. It will play a key role in strengthening Atmanirbhar Bharat and accelerating economic empowerment," Jairam Thakur said.

He said the emphasis on infrastructure development, investment, and employment generation will deliver long-term benefits to the country, including states such as Himachal Pradesh.

Highlighting sectoral focus, Jairam Thakur said the budget's thrust on capital expenditure, MSMEs, tourism, hill infrastructure and green growth will help generate employment opportunities, particularly for youth, while ensuring sustainable development.

"This budget addresses national priorities while keeping in mind the needs of common citizens, farmers, youth and the middle class," he added.

Expressing confidence in the budget's outcomes, the former Chief Minister said the measures announced will further strengthen India's economic foundation and contribute to inclusive and balanced growth across regions. (ANI)

