New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Union Coal Ministry on Saturday said that it has ordered a high-level enquiry headed by a Retired Director (Technical) of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Director into the boiler explosion at Neyveli Lignite Plant.

As per an official release, a high-level enquiry headed by PK Mohapatra, Retired Director (Technical), NTPC has been ordered to look into the cause of the accident.

"An Internal Enquiry Committee headed by a Director level officer has also been constituted to inquire into it. The Unit Head of TPS-II has been placed under suspension and all the other four units of 210 MW each of TPS-II Stage -II have been shut down for safety audit. Director (Power), NLCIL has been asked to proceed on leave immediately till the finalization of the enquiry," the release said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each to families of those who lost their lives in a boiler explosion at Neyveli Lignite Plant.

At least six people have been found dead and 17 injured in the boiler explosion that broke out in Tamil Nadu.

The incident occurred in stage 2 of Tamil Nadu's Neyveli Lignite Power Plant. The injured were taken to the NLC Lignite Hospital. (ANI)

