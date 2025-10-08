Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 8 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived in Ayodhya, the sacred city of Lord Shri Ram, on Wednesday for a two-day visit. She was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna and Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi at the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport.

The Union Minister's visit marks a special cultural event at Brihaspati Kund in Tedhi Bazaar, where she, along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will unveil the statues of three legendary South Indian musicians, Saint Tyagaraja Swamigal, Purandara Dasa, and Arunachala Kavi.

The statues installed in the Brihaspati Kund complex stand as timeless symbols of India's musical, devotional, and artistic heritage. These saint-musicians infused divine devotion into Indian classical music, making it the spiritual essence of the nation's culture. Their installation in Ayodhya, the land of devotion and dharma, serves as a remarkable testament to the unity of North and South Indian traditions.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at the Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya.

Preparations for the upcoming Ayodhya Deepotsav have concluded successfully, and tenders for diyas, oil, wicks, and miscellaneous items for the festival have also been placed.

Jayendra Kumar, CEO, Shree Ayodhya Jee Teerth Vikas Parsihad, and Municipal Commissioner, said that the goal this year would be to light 26 lakh diyas during the festival, further stating that all necessary arrangements were also being made by the Nagar Nigam Ayodhya for sanitation and toilets.

"Shree Ayodhya Jee Teerth Vikas Parishad has done all tenders for diyas, oil, wicks and miscellaneous items for Deepotsav. Like in the last few years, Nagar Nigam Ayodhya is making all the necessary arrangements for sanitation, toilets, and decorations...Different welcome gates will also be constructed...The goal this time is to light 26 lakh diyas..." Kumar told ANI.

The Deepotsav festival is to be celebrated from October 18 to 20, along with a drone show and a light and sound show this year, as per officials.

Earlier, Commissioner Rajesh Kumar said, "This time Deepotsav will be celebrated on 19 October. In view of that, all preparations are almost complete...We will break the record we made last time. We will light more than 26 lakh diyas... There will be a drone show, a light-sound show..." (ANI)

