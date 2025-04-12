Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 12 (ANI): Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda inaugurated the Central Research Laboratory at AIIMS Bhubaneswar here on Saturday.

According to a release, the facility promises to elevate the research capabilities of AIIMS Bhubaneswar to new heights. This cutting-edge lab is expected to significantly empower doctors, researchers, and scholars in developing innovative healthcare solutions and conducting impactful medical research.

Speaking on the occasion, Executive Director Dr Ashutosh Biswas emphasised that the facility will provide a strong boost to scientific discovery and translational research in the region.

In another major development, the Union Health Minister laid the foundation stone of the Multi utility (Gastronomy) Block, envisioned to cater to the growing needs of the institute's students, faculty, employees, and the public. This modern infrastructure will address space constraints and offer multiple services under one roof, enhancing the operational efficiency and community engagement of AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

As part of the visit, Nadda also launched the new AIIMS Bhubaneswar website, integrated with several public-friendly features and digital services. Furthermore, the EHS Clinic and AMRIT Pharmacy were also officially inaugurated, improving accessibility to essential health services and affordable medicines.

The visit was concluded with a comprehensive review meeting, where Nadda who assesses the ongoing developments, inspects facilities. "This engagement reflects the government's unwavering commitment to strengthening healthcare delivery and infrastructure across the nation," the release said.

Welcoming Nadda, Dr Biswas expressed his heartfelt gratitude and confidence, stating: "AIIMS Bhubaneswar continues to march ahead on the path of excellence under the visionary guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the dynamic leadership of Nadda Ji. His support has been instrumental in shaping the growth trajectory of this national institute." (ANI)

