Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 17 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday inaugurated India’s first medical technology expo, ‘India MedTech Expo 2023, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The expo will last until August 19 on the sidelines of the G20 Health Ministers’ Meeting.

In the inaugural speech, Mandaviya said that India has been recognised as the “Pharmacy of the World”.

"It is now time for India to take the lead in the medical devices sector and become the leader in the manufacturing of affordable, innovative and quality Medical Devices," the Union Health minister said.

“MedTech Expo 2023 draws inspiration from the Prime Minister’s vision of making India Aatmanirbhar. It will be a unique, all-encompassing platform to showcase the strength and potential of the Indian Medical Devices ecosystem,” Mandaviya added.

The minister said that the Union government's goal is to make the country self-reliant in the medical device sector and reduce import dependency, adding that this goal perfectly aligns with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, and “Make in India, Make for the World”.

“Export-Promotion Council for Medical Devices and a scheme for Assistance of Medical Device Cluster are important steps taken by the Union Government to promote infrastructure development and strengthen testing facilities for medical devices in India,” said Mandaviya.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who was present at the inaugural function, said that the pharmaceutical industry in Gujarat ranks number one in India with a 33% share in drug manufacturing and 28% share of drug exports.

V K Paul, member (Health), NITI Aayog said that the Indian MedTech sector has accelerated its growth and excellence and it is now at an inflection point to move in the direction of exponential growth in terms of quantity, quality and its global reach. (ANI)

