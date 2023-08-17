Dakshina Kannada, August 17: Karnataka Police have arrested a man and his girlfriend for the rape of a specially-abled minor girl at a private hospital in Mangaluru. The accused were reportedly upset after being spotted by the victim in a compromising position in the hospital, the police said on Thursday. As per the police, the accused man and his friend were admitted to the hospital following a bike accident. The victim and her mother, who were known to them, had come to the hospital to meet them.

Due to some urgent work, the mother left her minor daughter with the accused woman, who had also come to the hospital to meet her boyfriend who met with an accident.

As per police sources, the accused persons got into a compromising positions by diverting the minor girl's attention, but the latter spotted them. Infuriated by this, the male accused allegedly dragged her to a corner and raped her with his female companion helping him in the act.

The victim later told her mother about the incident and a complaint was lodged with the Mangaluru woman’s police station. The police have arrested both the accused persons. Further details are awated.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2023 11:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).