New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava launched CPR Awareness Week on Monday, which will take place from October 13 to 17, to emphasise the importance of CPR for all citizens in India. This launch attracted over 15,000 participants from the health sector and civil society.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, this week aims to promote training and community participation in Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR). During the launch, the Union Health Secretary highlighted the urgent need to build public capability in performing CPR. "The simple act of performing hands-only CPR can sustain blood flow and oxygen to vital organs until professional help arrives, increasing survival chances manifold," she added.

Furthermore, she emphasised that during CPR Awareness Week, the ministry aims to ensure that every household, school, office, and public space has at least one person trained in this lifesaving technique.

She underlined that, "This initiative is rooted in the understanding that cardiac arrest remains one of the leading causes of sudden deaths in India, with nearly 70 pc of such cases occurring outside hospital settings, where immediate medical assistance is often unavailable. In these critical moments, timely administration of CPR by a bystander can significantly improve survival outcomes."

Additionally, as part of the inaugural event, participants also took a pledge to promote CPR awareness and encourage others to learn this lifesaving technique.

The event featured a live demonstration of hands-only CPR, conducted by medical experts, showcasing the simple steps that anyone can perform to save a life during a cardiac emergency.

Moreover, as part of CPR Awareness Week, the Ministry of Health has announced various activities, including a nationwide pledge ceremony, physical and virtual demonstrations on CPR, expert interactions, panel discussions, and other IEC activities, planned for this week.

In collaboration with the MyGOV and MYBharat platforms, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also published an online pledge and plans to conduct a quiz on CPR. (ANI)

