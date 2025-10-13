Mumbai, October 13: In a shocking incident in Maharashtra, a man allegedly raped a woman after promising to rid her of evil spirits. The accused was identified as Abdur Rashid alias Babajaan, a self-proclaimed black magician. On Sunday, October 12, a police officials said that Rashid was booked in Raigad district for allegedly raping a woman after promising to "cure" her of evil spirits.

Self-Proclaimed Black Magician Promised To 'Cure' Woman of Evil Spirits

According to a report in PTI, this is the second rape case in as many months against the self-proclaimed black magician. Speaking about the incident, an official from the Khalapur police station, said, that the accused promised the woman that he would cure her of evil spirits through some rituals and spiritual healing practices. "Under this pretext Rashid raped her," the official added. Palghar Shocker: 55-Year-Old Man Beaten to Death With Wooden Sticks in Maharashtra for Objecting to Throwing Poisonous Substance Into Vaitarna River To Kill Fish, 3 Arrested.

The official also said that Abdur Rashid alias Babajaan was earlier booked in a rape case at Santacruz police station in Mumbai. In a separate incident, a 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly posing as a woman and blackmailing an MLA in Maharashtra's Thane city. Cops said that the accused posed as woman to extort money from the MLA. Mumbai Shocker: 2 Arrested for Raping Mentally Challenged Woman in Cuffe Parade Area, Says Police.

The incident came to light when Thane police arrested the accused, Mohan Jyotiba Pawar, on Sunday, October 12, under section 308(3) (extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act. Earlier, cops had registered a case against a woman; however, after an investigation, they zeroed in on Pawar and arrested him from Kolhapur.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

