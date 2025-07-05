Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 5 (ANI): Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the world's first Tribhuvan Cooperative University in Anand, also known as the city of education, an official statement.

Announced in the current Union Budget, this ambitious institution is set to become functional within just four months. Speaking at the event, the Union Home Minister noted that the scope of cooperative activities is set to expand significantly in the coming days. With initiatives like taxi services and insurance being launched on a cooperative model, the university will play a vital role in providing the skilled human resources needed to support this growing sector, the statement added.

The Union Home Minister stated that the formation of the Ministry of Cooperation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a historic move for the economic empowerment of poor and rural communities.

The statement mentioned that the ministry held discussions with 16 prominent cooperative leaders from across the country to gather their insights. Based on these interactions, key shortcomings in the cooperative sector were identified, leading to the implementation of seven new reform measures. These initiatives will make the sector more transparent, democratic, and inclusive, thereby paving the way for the expansion of cooperative activities.

He emphasised that Tribhuvan Sahkari University is a significant step toward addressing all existing challenges in the cooperative sector. Spread across 125 acres and being developed at a cost of ₹500 crore, the university will serve as a hub for policy formulation, data analysis, research, and development.

He said that across the country, around 40 lakh employees and 80 lakh board members are associated with cooperative activities, involving nearly 30 crore people, roughly one in every four citizens of India.

There has long been a lack of structured training facilities for cooperative employees and members. He expressed confidence that this university will bridge that gap by providing systematic training and capacity-building opportunities.

Shah said that this university will not only produce well-trained professionals but also nurture dedicated cooperative leaders in the spirit of Tribhuvandas Patel. He added that individuals educated at this university will be given priority in recruitment within the cooperative sector.

This will help eliminate allegations of nepotism and bring greater transparency to the hiring process. The university will provide education in technical skills, financial management, scientific thinking, and cooperative values, thereby strengthening the foundation of the cooperative movement.

Recalling the contributions of Shri Tribhuvandas Patel, the Union Home and Cooperation Minister said that in 1946, he established the Kheda District Milk Producers' Cooperative Union, which has today evolved into the globally renowned Amul brand.

Through Amul, around 36 lakh women are engaged in business activities, amounting to ₹80,000 crore, the statement read. This movement was a brave stand against the exploitation of dairy farmers by Polson's Dairy.

The statement read that this university will integrate the cooperative movement into the mainstream of both rural and urban economies. It will promote innovation, research, and training, and play a pivotal role in implementing key initiatives, including the formation of two lakh new cooperative societies.

Shah called upon cooperative experts from across the country to associate with the university and contribute to its mission. He also expressed satisfaction over this inclusive initiative, made possible under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He remarked that naming the university after Tribhuvandas Patel is truly a well-deserved tribute.

The Central Government selected this name not out of political consideration, but to honour his immense contribution to the cooperative movement. When Shri Tribhuvandas Patel retired from Amul, six lakh women each donated one rupee as a farewell gift, amounting to ₹6 lakh--a sum he wholeheartedly dedicated to social service. It was Tribhuvandas Patel who facilitated Dr Verghese Kurien's higher education abroad, and Dr Kurien's pioneering role in shaping the dairy cooperative movement remains equally remarkable.

Shah, CM Patel, and other dignitaries jointly unveiled two modules of NCERT's cooperative education textbook. Shah also suggested incorporating similar cooperative activities into Gujarat's academic curriculum, emphasising the importance of instilling cooperative values through education.

Addressing the gathering, CM Patel stated that, on this occasion of International Co-operative Day, laying the foundation stone for Tribhuvan Sahkari University in Anand marks a historic milestone in India's cooperative journey.

As the country's first cooperative university, it will usher in a new era for the cooperative sector. This visionary initiative will provide a strong foundation in education, research, and policy-making, paving the way for the development of a new-age cooperative culture, read the statement.

The Chief Minister stated that the establishment of this university stands as a true tribute to Tribhuvandas Patel, the visionary behind India's cooperative movement. He further noted that in 1946, Tribhuvandas Patel brought together the milk producers and farmers of Kheda district, steering the cooperative movement in a new direction.

Chief Minister said that PM Modi and the country's first Cooperation Minister have embraced a bold and strategic vision to present India's cooperative model effectively on the global stage. Their leadership goes beyond policy formulation, ensuring robust on-ground implementation. Guided by the mantra of 'Sahakar thi Samruddhi, ' they have successfully integrated the cooperative sector into the mainstream of national development, the CM said according to the statement .

CM Patel said that organising the foundation stone laying event of the university within a record time of just four months reflects the government's strong political will and administrative efficiency.

"The Gujarat Government has allocated 125 acres of land for the project, and with the technical support of esteemed cooperative institutions like NDDB, the initiative will expand further in scope and impact," the Gujarat CM said.

He expressed confidence that the university will become a cradle for grooming well-trained, informed, and committed young leaders to drive the future of the cooperative sector.

Chief Minister expressed strong confidence that this university will evolve into a global centre of excellence for cooperative education, research, and innovation.

"It will empower the next generation with the skills required to align the cooperative model with emerging challenges such as climate change, the digital economy, and rural development," he said.

He affirmed that the university will play a pivotal role in propelling India's transformation from a developing nation to a developed one.

He stated that this university will not merely be an educational institution, but a living embodiment of the cooperative culture. Exemplifying the Prime Minister's vision of 'Vikas bhi Virasat bhi', the university will give global recognition to India's cooperative values while preserving its rich legacy.

"While the cooperative sector may be seen as an economic activity in other countries, in India, it reflects a way of life rooted in our traditions. Cooperation is an inherent part of our culture, progressing together through mutual support," said CM Patel.

The foundation stone laying of Tribhuvan Sahkari University is not just the beginning of a new educational initiative, but a significant step toward giving the cooperative movement across the nation a renewed vision, fresh resolve, and clear direction.

On this occasion, Union Ministers of State for Cooperation Krishan Pal and Murlidhar Mohol, Speaker of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly Shankar Chaudhary, State Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, Minister of State for Cooperation Jagdish Vishwakarma, Member of Parliament from Anand Mitesh Patel, MP from Nadiad Devusinh Chauhan, Deputy Chief Whip of the Legislative Assembly Raman Solanki, District Panchayat President Hasmukh Patel, MLAs of Anand Yogesh Patel, Kamlesh Patel, Chirag Patel, Vipul Patel, MLA of Nadiad Pankaj Desai, Secretary of the Ministry of Cooperation Ashish Kumar Bhutani, District Collector Praveen Chaudhary, Anand Municipal Commissioner Milind Bapna, District Development Officer Devahuti, Superintendent of Police Gaurav Jasani, Vice Chancellor of Tribhuvan Sahkari University JM Vyas, NDDB Chairman Dr Meenesh Shah, along with faculty members, office bearers, and officials from NDDB and IRMA, as well as a large gathering of farmers and dairy producers, were present. (ANI)

