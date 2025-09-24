Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 24 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday night attended the 'Kesariya Garba' Navratri celebration held at the Ram Katha Ground in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

The Union Home Minister's appearance at the cultural event came a day after he visited several Garba celebrations organised by various residential associations in Ahmedabad, as part of the ongoing Sharadiya Navratri festivities.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 24 September 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

In a post on social media platform X, Shah shared glimpses of the celebration and expressed his devotion to the Goddess. "On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, I participated in the Navratri Garba festival at Vrajdham Apartment and Orchid Legacy in Ahmedabad's Sarkhej Ward and received the blessings of Mother Goddess," he said in a post.

Earlier on Monday, Shah took part in Garba celebrations at Vrajdham Apartment and Orchid Legacy in Sarkhej, Ahmedabad. He reiterated the same message in another post on X, highlighting the spiritual significance of the festival and the warmth of the community gatherings.

Also Read | Akasa Air Faces Technical Glitch, Airlines Says 'Booking and Check-In Services May Be Temporarily Unavailable'.

Navratri, also referred to as Sharadiya Navratri, is a vibrant and widely celebrated Hindu festival observed across India, with especially grand festivities in Gujarat. The nine-night festival, held during the lunar month of Ashwin, is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, each symbolising distinct qualities such as power, wisdom, and compassion.

The celebrations are marked by daily prayers, fasting, devotional songs, and energetic traditional dance forms such as Garba and Dandiya Raas. In Gujarat, large community gatherings and cultural performances are central to the observance, attracting thousands of devotees and performers.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings on the occasion of Navratri. On the second day of the festival, which is dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini, PM Modi offered prayers and invoked blessings for devotees.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister posted, "On this Navratri, today, millions of salutations at the feet of Maa Brahmacharini! May the Goddess Mother bless all her devotees with courage and restraint." He also shared a spiritual Devi Stuti (devotional hymn) to mark the occasion. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)