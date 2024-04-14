Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 14 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday arrived at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala, where he was received by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and other senior leaders of the state BJP.

Amit Shah is scheduled to address a rally in Kumarghat on Monday, the Tripura CM said.

"Welcome to Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala, honourable Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation of the Government of India, Shri Amit Shah Ji. Tomorrow, he will address the electorate gathering in Kumarghat, addressing the people of Tripura," Manik Saha said in a post on X.

Tripura has two Lok Sabha seats. The BJP has fielded former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb from the West Lok Sabha constituency and Kriti Singh Debbarma as its candidate for the Tripura East seat.

Polling for the Lok Sabha in Tripura is scheduled to be held in two phases. The West Tripura seat will go to the polls on April 19, while East Tripura will witness voting on April 26. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Tripura, the BJP did not win any seats. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) secured a landslide victory, winning both seats in the state.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP marked a significant shift in Tripura's political landscape by winning both seats in Tripura. Pratima Bhowmik and Rebati Tripura were elected from the West Tripura and East Tripura constituencies, respectively. This was a notable achievement, as the BJP had not won any seats in the previous elections.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases, starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes in the general elections. (ANI)

