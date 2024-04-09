Lakhimpur (Assam) [India], April 9 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend a mega rally in Assam's Lakhimpur and a roadshow in Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, on Tuesday.

Taking to social media on X, Amit Shah said on Monday, "Tomorrow, will be in Assam to attend a mega rally in Lakhimpur Lok Sabha and a roadshow in Tinsukia (Dibrugarh Lok Sabha). Assam is set to secure Modi Ji's goal of '400 paar'.

"Eager to meet the state's vibrant people," the tweet added.

Earlier on Sunday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conducted a road show in Dibrugarh in support of Union Minister and BJP candidate Sarbananda Sonowal, in which thousands of BJP supporters gathered.

While conducting a procession of about 2 kilometres from Chowkidingee Sports Ground in Dibrugarh, CM Sarma arrived at Charali police station through various routes of the city.

Assam's Gayan Bayan sect led the procession. The sect enhanced the aura of the entire procession with various types of musical instruments and dance.

In this Lok Sabha election in Assam, the BJP is contesting in 11 out of 14 seats, while its ally parties, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), are contesting in two seats (Barpeta and Dhubri) and UPPL in one seat (Kokrajhar), respectively.

Elections for the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam will take place in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7.

In 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 7 of the 14 seats in Assam. Both the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) claimed three seats each. During the 2019 elections, the BJP increased its seat count to 9, while the Congress maintained its three seats, and the AIUDF won a single seat. (ANI)

