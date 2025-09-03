New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Core Committee meeting in the national capital on Wednesday to discuss the strategy with the state top leaders of the Party for the Bihar Assembly election.

According to Bihar BJP sources, the meeting is going to take place in Delhi today to discuss the poll strategy of the Bihar Assembly election, and party leaders will take guidance from Amit Shah to work hard on the ground to win the election.

A senior Bihar BJP leader told ANI on the condition of anonymity, "The Bihar election Strategy is very important for the party because the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah will pave the way to the success of NDA in the state Assembly election."

"The way 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' was taken out under the leadership of LoP in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Opposition leader of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, to mislead the people of Bihar on the name of Vote Chori and abuse the Popular leader of the World, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mother..." another Senior BJP leader of Bihar told ANI.

"Whatever guidance and suggestions will be given by the party high Command in today's meeting, we will implement it on the ground zero to motivate party cadre to ensure victory of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming state assembly election in Bihar," the BJP leader added.

The Bihar Assembly elections are expected to be held in October or November this year, although the Election Commission of India (ECI) has yet to announce the official schedule.

While the NDA, consisting of the BJP, JD(U), and LJP, will once again be looking to continue their stint in Bihar, the INDIA bloc, consisting of the RJD, Congress, and left parties, will be looking to unseat Nitish Kumar.

In the current Bihar Assembly, comprising 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131 members, with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U) having 45, HAM(S) having 4, and the support of 2 Independent Candidates.

The Opposition's INDIA Bloc comprises 111 members, with the RJD leading with 77 MLAs, followed by Congress with 19, CPI(ML) with 11, CPI(M) with 2, and CPI with 2. (ANI)

