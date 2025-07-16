New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): A meeting was held today at the Ministry of Jal Shakti between the Union Minister of Jal Shakti C R Patil and the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu and Chief Minister of Telangana A Revanth Reddy.

The perspective of the meeting was to address ongoing water-related issues between the two states. The meeting was attended by the Ministers of Water Resources for both the states along with senior officers from States and Central Government.

During the meeting, key issues concerning water management were deliberated upon. Both states agreed on the installation of telemetry devices for real time monitoring of water flows in the Krishna Basin, a Jal Shakti Ministry release said.

It was also agreed that immediate measures would be taken to address the maintenance issues to safeguard Srisailam dam. Both states also agreed that the office of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) would be shifted to Vijayawada/ Amravati.

To address the remaining issues in a comprehensive and technical manner, it was decided to constitute a committee comprising senior officials and technical experts from both states and the central government. This committee will work collaboratively to study the outstanding concerns and suggest viable solutions to ensure equitable and efficient water sharing, the release said.

According to the release, the Ministry of Jal Shakti reaffirmed its commitment to fostering cooperation between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and facilitating sustainable water management practices for the benefit of the people of both states. (ANI)

