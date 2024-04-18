Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Apr 18 (PTI) On the first day of filing nominations for the fourth phase, two candidates, including Union Minister of State for Home and BJP candidate Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni, filed their nominations on Thursday from Kheri parliamentary constituency.

Naresh Singh Bhadauria filed the nomination papers as an Independent candidate from the Kheri Lok Sabha constituency.

Also Read | Earthquake in Ladakh: Quake of Magnitude 3.2 on Richter Scale Hits Kargil.

According to the district election officials, no nomination was received from Dhaurahra parliamentary constituency on the first day.

BJP candidate Mishra reached the collectorate along with BJP district president Sunil Singh, Lakhimpur BJP MLA Yogesh Verma and others to submit his nomination papers to the returning officer.

Also Read | Bombay High Court Allows Victim of Child Marriage To Get Her 28-Week Pregnancy Terminated Over Foetal Abnormalities.

Voting on this seat will be held in the fourth phase on May 13.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)