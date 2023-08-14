Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 14 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday visited the Tirumala Tirupati Temple and said that the blessings of Tirupati Balaji give a lot of energy to work for the welfare of the people.

The Union Minister offered prayer at the Tirupati Temple on Sunday.

Also Read | Independence Day 2023 Special: From Nationalisation of Banks to Introduction of FDA and GST, Take a Look at Major Economic Reforms That Changed the Course of Indian Economy.

Talking to the reporters, he said, "Whenever we come here for the blessings of Tirupati Balaji we feel the positive energy and vibes. It gives us a lot of energy to go back and work for the welfare of the people."

Thakur also said that he feels more energised after praying for the welfare of the people of India and seeking God's blessings to work under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | Delhi Police Receives Four Calls Over Bombs Being Planted in National Capital Ahead of Independence Day.

"When we pray here for the welfare of the citizens of India and seek the blessings of God to be able to work under the leadership of PM Modi to take the country forward we feel more energised," he said.

Earlier, Union Minister Thakur expressed his delight over the initiative that was taken in the Asian Champions Trophy in order to give back to nature.

Anurag Thakur arrived at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium to watch the Asian Champions Trophy final match between India and Malaysia.

He called the entire tournament a great success and expressed his delight over the initiative where ten trees will be planted if a player scores a goal. He went on to reveal that with this initiative around 660 trees have been planted.

India produced a sensational comeback to overcome a two-goal deficit and clinch the game by 4-3 to become the most successful team in the history of the competition.

With this victory, India became the most successful team in the Asian Champions Trophy, ahead of three-time champions Pakistan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)