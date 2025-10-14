New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, on Tuesday inaugurated the "Live Cases" Dashboard under the Legal Information Management and Briefing System (LIMBS) at New Delhi.

Speaking at the inauguration, Meghwal said the dashboard represents a major step forward in promoting data-driven decision-making and effective governance.

He stated that the use of technology in legal case management will not only improve coordination among ministries and departments but also align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of reducing unnecessary litigation involving the government.

The event was attended by Union Law Secretary Anju Rathi Rana, along with senior officials and dignitaries from various ministries and departments.

The LIMBS "Live Cases" Dashboard offers real-time data visualisation of court cases and provides an overview of upcoming hearings, enabling ministries to track progress and prepare more efficiently.

Currently, the LIMBS portal hosts 7,23,123 live cases from 53 ministries and departments, with 13,175 ministry users and 18,458 advocates regularly updating case information.

Press communication issued stated that the initiative aims to enhance transparency, accountability, and efficiency in managing government litigation.

The dashboard is part of the government's broader digital transformation efforts aimed at improving litigation management and achieving timely justice delivery. By leveraging technology for better coordination and insight, the initiative underscores the government's continued commitment to transparency, accountability, and efficient governance. (ANI)

