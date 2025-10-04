Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 4 (ANI): Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, as well as Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, alongside Japan's Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, Hiromasa Nakano, conducted a visit to the construction sites of the High-Speed Rail (HSR) project, specifically the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train initiative, located in Surat and Mumbai on Friday.

Nakano was welcomed at Surat International Airport with a traditional Garba. Surat's MP Mukesh Dalal, Mayor Daxesh Mavani, Chairman of the Railway Board, senior officials of Railways, NHSRCL and the district administration were also present at the Japanese Minister's reception.

The Ministers visited the track construction base at the Surat High-Speed Rail site, where they witnessed the installation of the J-slab ballast-less track system on the viaduct. Track slab installation and permanent rail laying are progressing rapidly, as stated in the release.

Recently, Union Minister Vaishnaw also witnessed the installation of the first track turnout near Surat HSR station.

The Ministers also travelled from Surat to Mumbai via Vande Bharat Express train. They reviewed the progress of the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) bullet train station in Mumbai. Minister Nakano and the Japanese team expressed happiness at the quality of the Vande Bharat train.

The Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) station will be an underground facility on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor. Excavation has reached a depth of over 30 metres, equivalent to a 10-storey building, with approximately 84% of the work already completed.

The station will feature three levels: a platform, a concourse, and a service floor, and will offer both road and metro connectivity. Two entry and exit points are planned--one near the Metro station and another near the MTNL building. Designed for passenger comfort, the station will feature spacious areas and modern amenities, along with skylights that allow for natural lighting.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor is 508 km long. Of the total viaduct, 323 km has been completed, along with 399 km of pier work. Key bridge construction milestones include the completion of 17 river bridges, 5 PSC bridges, and nine steel bridges.

A total of 211 km of track bed has been laid, and over 4 lakh noise barriers have been installed along the corridor. Excavation is underway for the seven mountain tunnels in Palghar, while 5 km of the 21 km NATM tunnel between BKC and Shilphata has achieved a breakthrough. Rolling stock depots at Surat and Ahmedabad are under construction. Superstructure work on all Gujarat stations is at an advanced stage.

Work has begun on all three elevated stations in Maharashtra.

The Japanese Minister's visit reflects strong collaboration between India and Japan in implementing India's first High-Speed Rail corridor. (ANI)

