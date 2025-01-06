Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 (ANI): Union Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, will deliver the keynote address at the second edition of the Pune Public Policy Festival (PPPF 2025) on January 11.

The event will be hosted at the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics and the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute in Pune, according to an official statement.

Also Read | Rhino Attack in Assam: Woman, Daughter Escape Attack by Rhino During Safari in Kaziranga National Park.

The two-day festival, themed "Envisioning a USD 10 Trillion India," will focus on critical issues such as education, national security, and digital infrastructure, all aimed at shaping India's growth towards this ambitious economic goal. On Day 2 of the event, panels will explore various topics, including education, national security, and urban development, with prominent speakers such as Karthik Muralidharan, Aseem Gupta, and Anirudh Burman.

The second day will also feature several high-profile sessions. Panels will cover important themes like "Education: Preparing Our Demographic Dividend" and "National Security Strategies for a $10 Trillion Economy." Anirudh Burman from Carnegie India and Aseem Gupta, Principal Secretary of Urban Development, are among the key personalities who will deliver insights into the issues facing urban development, according to an official release.

Also Read | Baba Siddique Murder Probe: Gangster Anmol Bishnoi Ordered Killing of NCP Politician To Establish His Crime Network's Dominance, Say Police Mumbai.

Additionally, the festival will bring together a distinguished group of visionaries, including Murlidhar Mohol, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, and Vijay Gokhale, Former Foreign Secretary of India. These individuals will contribute to discussions that drive India's policy dialogue forward.

On Day 2, attendees can look forward to a keynote by economist Karthik Muralidharan on "Accelerating India's Development: The Imperative of State Capacity," followed by a workshop titled "TechNITI: Harnessing AI for Policy Innovation."

A major panel, "Unlocking Economic Potential: Digital Public Infrastructure for a USD 10 Trillion India," will feature industry leaders such as Prateek Som, Standing Counsel for the Government of Haryana, and Ritul Gaur, Policy Advisor at The Digital Impact Alliance.

PPPF 2025 is designed to address three critical dimensions of India's growth journey: achieving the $10 trillion economy milestone through strategic policy initiatives, leveraging the country's demographic dividend through education and innovation, and enhancing India's global presence via cultural and digital transformation.

The festival will bring together policymakers, business leaders, and innovators to chart a clear course for India's ambitious future. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)