Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 24 (ANI): Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Rajyasabha MP Dr Laxman met the Gau Rakshak who was injured in gun firing in Pocharam of Medchal-Malkajgiri district, Telangana.

The Union Minister visited Yashoda Hospital in Secunderabad along with Rajya Sabha MP Dr Laxman, BJP Deputy floor leader Payal Shankar, State leaders Gangidi Manohar Reddy, J Sangappa, and others, to meet Prashant Singh (Sonu Singh), who was injured in the firing while protecting cows and is currently under treatment.

Also Read | Did India’s Manika Vishwakarma Win Miss Universe 2025 Title? Fake News Circulated Online With Old Video of Miss Universe 2021 Winner Harnaaz Sandhu.

He enquired with the doctors about Prashant Singh's health condition and assured that the BJP will bear all the medical expenses and extend full support to him in every possible way.

Later, Kumar questioned how AIMIM leader Ibrahim, who fired shots at Prashant Singh, a man protecting cows, managed to obtain a revolver. He strongly condemned the incident, saying that it is outrageous that the police, instead of acting against cow slaughter, are filing false cases against Prashant Singh, who was trying to prevent it.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Artificial Rain Planned in National Capital Around October 29 to Clean Air, Says CM Rekha Gupta.

He criticised the Congress government, alleging that it is sheltering goons and rowdies. He further asked, "Is it wrong if Bajrang Dal activists do what the police have failed to do?" Bandi Sanjay demanded that the DGP immediately apologise and withdraw the objectionable remarks made in this connection.

Speaking to mediapersons, Kumar called the act of shooting Prashant Singh wicked. The Union Minister alleged that the Congress and BRS fear losing Muslim votes if the cow slaughter prohibition law is enforced.

"Cows are being moved for illegal slaughter. I strongly condemn the shooting of Prashant Singh -- who has been continuously working to protect cows as a righteous duty--by MIM party goons. This is a wicked act. If the government and the police fail to do their duty... the Bajrang Dal activists who are carrying out that duty and protecting the cows lawfully are being attacked and killed. In the past they tried to run a man named Sanjay over with cars to kill him. Congress and the BRS are afraid that Muslim votes will be lost if the cow slaughter prohibition law is enforced. Back then, under the BRS rule, MIM goons killed cows. They are firing at and attacking those who try to stop them. All Indians consider the cow as a mother and as divine. Is there anything in Islam that permits killing cows? There is nothing of the sort. From now on, consider cows as mothers. If you don't and you kill cows, it's like killing a mother who gave you sight. If you insist on doing it, we'll leave your fate to your conscience," said Kumar.

The Union Minister described the allegation that Sonu Singh (Prashant Singh) demanded ₹5 lakh as vicious. Additonally, he also condemned the arrest of the BJP state president, calling it malicious.

"There is a limit to our patience. If you take this lightly, beware. Saying that the cows will be moved to gaushalas is not enough -- the cow-protection law must be enforced and shown in practice. Branding those who protect cows as criminals while protecting the attackers is wicked. Media management must stop this kind of malicious propaganda. I appeal for the protection of dharma. Saying Sonu Singh (Prashant Singh) demanded ₹5 lakh is vicious. Claiming that Ibrahim's business suffered a loss of ₹1 crore is shameful. It is wicked to defend the accused without clearly saying that killing cows is wrong and without explaining where the gun came from. Is this what the government is?" said Kumar.

"While going to submit a memorandum to the DGP on this issue, it was malicious to block and arrest the BJP state president. People should think about this. Because of the misdeeds of Congress and BRS, cow slaughter is happening unchecked. A Bajrang Dal activist who risked his life to protect the cow was injured in the shooting and is now fighting for his life. Prashant Singh, who works for the cause of righteousness and is living in poverty without even enough to eat, has many times prevented cows from being taken to the slaughterhouse. For the police to say he was threatened for money is despicable. Have some shame. The government and the DGP should apologise immediately. Stop the false propaganda. Retract the police statements, and take action against the police who are spreading false propaganda -- the BJP demands this," added Kumar.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Dr K Lakshman, who accompanied the union to meet the injured Gau Rakshaks, questioned the state of law & order in the state and alleged that over 500 murders have already occurred in Telangana, and the gun culture continues to remain unchecked.

"Is there any real law and order left in the state? Over 500 murders have already taken place, and gun culture is spreading unchecked. Even the police are coming under attack. The Home Department is directly under the Chief Minister, yet shootings are happening everywhere -- from real estate disputes to street-level clashes. The Chief Minister is busy with financial dealings and frequent trips to Delhi, completely neglecting governance. Administration in the state has collapsed. Ministers are entangled in controversies and criticisms, and law and order have been thrown to the winds," said Lakshman.

The Rajya Sabha MP also described the attack on the Cow vigilante Sonu as shameful. "If the government has failed to enforce the cow slaughter ban, and a Valmiki youth like Prashant Singh steps forward to protect cows, is the response to open fire on him? It is shameful that instead of doing their duty, the police are targeting and accusing the very person who acted to uphold the law," added Lakshman

Earlier, a cow vigilante, Sonu, was allegedly shot by a cow smuggling mafia in the Ghatkesar area of Hyderabad on Wednesday. According to reports, Sonu was lured by a group claiming to have information about cow transportation. When he arrived at the scene, one of the individuals opened fire, leaving him critically injured. The police have since identified and detained suspects, with investigations ongoing. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)