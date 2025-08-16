Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], August 16 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday interacted with the newly-joined officers of the Odisha Administrative Service.

In a social media post on X, the Union Minister wrote, "Officers of the Odisha Administrative Service form the backbone of the State's governance. Great pleasure interacting with the newly-joined bureaucrats of the Odisha Administrative Service and learning about their experiences."

Pradhan commended the young bureaucrats for their passion and dedication to driving positive change at the grassroots level.

Highlighting the significance of the moment, the Union Education Minister noted that these officers are assuming leadership roles at a crucial juncture, with Odisha set to mark 100 years of its formation in 2036 and India approaching 100 years of independence in 2047.

Pradhan reminded the officers of their responsibility to ensure inclusive development and stressed the importance of purpose and values in their duties.

He expressed confidence that their leadership and innovative approaches would bring positive transformations across sectors, bridging gaps between the State and its citizens.

"Reminded them of their critical role in ensuring that no one is untouched by development and that Odisha emerges as a national and global leader in equity and development. Also, encouraged them to be driven by purpose and values in discharging their duties. Confident that their leadership and innovation will drive positive transformations across sectors and further bridge the gap between the State and citizens. Wish these bright and young bureaucrats the best," the post added.

Earlier, on August 13, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stated that Odisha has become an "investment destination" as the government has been planning for a long time to bring the "new-age economy" to the state.

He said the Union Cabinet has decided to provide a 50 per cent subsidy for three new semiconductor projects in the country, especially in eastern India.

"Earlier too, there were industries and businesses in Odisha, they were all related to traditional things... but we have been planning for a long time to bring the new-age economy to Odisha. These days, Odisha has become an investment destination. Yesterday, the Union Cabinet decided to provide a 50% subsidy for three new semiconductor projects in India, especially in eastern India. The state government has also decided to provide a 25% subsidy..." Pradhan told the reporters here. (ANI)

