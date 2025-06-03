Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 3 (ANI): The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam committee trust board in Hyderabad is gearing up to celebrate the annual Brahmotsavalu at the magnificent Venkateswara Swami Temple in Bashir Bagh. This year marks the 20th Brahmotsavas, which began yesterday and will be conducted with great devotional attention.

"The Bashibagh Venkateswara Swami Temple in Hyderabad is a spiritual haven for thousands of devotees who visit the shrine every day, feeling as though they have reached Tirupati. Similarly, the newly built temple in Jubilee Hills is also attracting large crowds, with devotees seeking the blessings of Shri Venkateswara Swami," said Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.

The temple is currently hosting its Brahmotsavas, a grand celebration that includes spiritual programs and prayers for the well-being of all. The Loka Kalyanam program is also being conducted, with devotees praying for good rains, dairy crops, and protection from natural disasters and illnesses.

During the Brahmotsavas, special prayers and spiritual programs are being conducted, including the Loka Kalyanam program, which aims to bring prosperity and happiness to all. The devotees pray for good rains, dairy crops, and protection from natural disasters and illnesses. The trust board extends greetings to all devotees and seeks the blessings of Shri Venkateswara Swami to lead everyone forward with happiness and prosperity", said G Kishan Reddy.

The temple, which is a replica of the famous Tirupati temple, attracts thousands of devotees every day, providing a spiritual experience for those who cannot visit Tirupati regularly. The newly built temple in Jubilee Hills is also drawing large crowds.

"Every year, Brahmotsavam has been conducted for 20 years. Today is the start of the same... I prayed that the nation's people stay safe, that no natural calamities occur, crops flourish, and that there's no problem like Covid again..." Kishan Reddy said. (ANI)

