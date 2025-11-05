Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 5 (ANI): Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, along with other BJP leaders, participated in a door-to-door campaign to support their party candidate, Lankala Deepak Reddy, for the Jubilee Hills Constituency by-elections on Wednesday.

While speaking to the reporters, G. Kishan Reddy highlighted several developmental issues hovering over Jubilee Hills and criticised the previous governments for not implementing development policies.

Also Read | Indore Shocker: Man Downloads and Shares Child Porn on Social Media Platforms, Arrested After US-Based Cyber Tipline Alerts Home Ministry.

"Good promotion is going on in Jubilee Hills...BJP has never won elections here since independence...For years, the Congress party MLA dominated the region, then the BRS MLA took over...There has been no development work done by anyone after winning the Jubilee Hills elections...There are overflowing drains...the drainage flows on the roads like rivers... The roads have been destroyed...Apart from that, the drinking water is also contaminated with the drainage water..." he stressed.

Further talking about the infrastructure conditions, he said, "The roads overflow with water like rivers during monsoon... The water reaches inside homes... The streetlights are not in working condition... This is the reason the general public is now fed up with both parties..."

Also Read | Who Is the Brazilian Model Whose Photo Appeared Multiple Times on Haryana Voter List, As Alleged by Rahul Gandhi?.

Moreover, he urged the people of Telangana to support the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

"BJP wants to form a government in Jubilee Hills...I urge the public to bring the BJP to power so that development can start in Jubilee Hills... Only the Bhartiya Janata Party will bring development..." he said.

Meanwhile, Polling for the Jubilee Hills constituency is set to take place on November 11, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 14. This by-election was prompted by the death of the sitting MLA and BRS leader, Maganti Gopinath.

The Congress party has nominated V. Naveen Yadav, a leader from the Backwards Class (BC), as its candidate. Meanwhile, the BRS has chosen Gopinath's widow, Sunitha, to run for the position. The BJP has selected Lankala Deepak Reddy as its candidate. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)