New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Tuesday urged a Delhi court to put Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on trial for allegedly defaming him.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal heard the arguments made by Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for Shekhawat, claiming there was sufficient prima facie evidence to frame the charge against the Congress leader.

Also Read | Atishi Sounds Alert for Water Crisis in Delhi, Writes to L-G VK Saxena Seeking Suspension of Finance Secretary Ashish Verma.

Pahwa completed his argument on charge on Tuesday.

The court has now fixed the matter for December 5, when it is likely to hear further arguments by the Congress leader. It had on August 7 summoned Gehlot following Shekhawat's complaint over the Congress leader's remarks linking him to the alleged Sanjivani scam.

Also Read | ICC New Gender Eligibility Rules: Transgenders, Those With Sex-Change Surgery Banned From Playing International Women's Cricket.

The "scam" is related to thousands of investors allegedly getting duped of about Rs 900 crore by the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society on the promise of highly lucrative returns.

The court posted the matter for December 5 after Senior Advocate Ramesh Gupta, appearing for the Congress leader, sought time, saying that he was awaiting the decision of a sessions court on his application against summoning Gehlot in the case.

"Senior Advocate, arguing for the accused has submitted that he be permitted to conclude his arguments only after the matter is decided by the Ld. Sessions Court, where the summoning order is under challenge. I find merits in the submissions of Mr Gupta. Accordingly, the matter is adjourned to December 5, 2023,” the judge said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)