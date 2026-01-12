New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Jitendra Singh, interacted with the youth contingent from the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh at his residence on Sunday.

According to the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, the contingent comprised 52 young people from Jammu and Kashmir and 31 from Ladakh, who are in the national capital to participate in the National Youth Festival- Viksit Bharat Young Leaders' Dialogue 2026, which was organised by MY Bharat, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

During the interaction, Jitendra Singh met each participant individually and took a keen interest in their backgrounds, aspirations, and the activities they would undertake at the national-level event. He discussed their participation in the Viksit Bharat Challenge Track and the Cultural and Innovation Track, and encouraged them to make the most of this national platform.

The national event is currently being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from January 10 to 12, 2026, culminating on January 12, when the youth contingent will also have an opportunity to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The National Youth Festival is held annually to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, observed as National Youth Day on January 12.

Addressing the youth, Jitendra Singh said that the future of a developed India rests on the energy, innovation and leadership of its young citizens. He highlighted that the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders' Dialogue is not merely a festival, but a nation-building platform where ideas, creativity and leadership converge. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, the Minister said that today's youth are not just beneficiaries of development but active stakeholders and co-creators in India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

The Minister further emphasised the importance of national integration and unity, stating that youth from regions like Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh play a crucial role in strengthening the country's social and cultural fabric.

The Union MoS encouraged participants to use the festival to engage with peers across India, appreciate the country's diversity, and present youth-led solutions across innovation, governance, culture, and social development.

The Union Minister concluded the meeting by expressing confidence that the youth from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh would represent their regions with distinction on the national platform and return as ambassadors of positive change, carrying forward the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, and the transformative vision of Viksit Bharat. (ANI)

