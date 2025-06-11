New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): The Government of India is committed towards the empowerment of women and the welfare of senior citizens by effective redressal of Central Government pensioners' grievances.

In this connection, it has been decided to undertake a month-long Special Campaign 2.0, during the period July 1-31, 2025, for the timely and qualitative redressal of Grievances of Family Pensioners and Super Senior Pensioners in a mission mode approach, said the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions.

The Special Campaign 2.0 will be launched by Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

A total number of 2,210 pension grievances have been taken up and shared with the 51 Ministries/Departments/Organisations for redressal under the campaign.

A preparatory meeting under the chairmanship of the Secretary (Pension) was held on 11th June, 2025, with the Nodal Officers handling Pensioners' grievances. In the meeting, the guidelines issued for ensuring the smooth and seamless execution of the Special Campaign 2.0 were deliberated.

Secretary (Pension) underscored that the prime objective of the campaign is to provide qualitative redressal of the grievances. Hence, it was emphasised that the grievances should be closed on the CPENGRAMS Portal only after their conclusive redressal.

Further, it was informed that DoPPW will coordinate the implementation of the campaign and provide necessary assistance during the Campaign. Further, it was highlighted that Success stories/Best practices may be widely disseminated by the concerned Ministry/Department/Organisation through PIB/Tweet with a copy endorsed to this Department. (ANI)

