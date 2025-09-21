New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, Jual Oram, on Sunday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, calling it a 'welcome step,' and stated that the reforms would benefit the poor and tribals of the country.

"This is a welcome step. We welcome PM Modi for reducing the GST and its implementation from tomorrow. This will benefit the poor and the tribals of the country. Zero GST has been implemented on a lot of things; this will be highly beneficial. The Income Tax exemption upto Rs 12 lakhs is also a very good step for the benefit of the people..." Oram told ANI.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also praised the PM's speech on the implementation of the reforms and said that the GST budget festival had arrived and that the poor could now purchase expensive items.

Speaking to ANI, the UP Deputy CM said, "First, one nation, one tax GST was implemented. Now, the GST budget festival has arrived. The poor can also buy expensive things because they no longer have to pay the price they had to pay before."

He further praised PM Modi for linking the reforms to the idea of Swadeshi, recalling that Mahatma Gandhi first initiated the movement during the freedom struggle. "Prime Minister Modi has called for adopting Swadeshi. The Swadeshi movement was started by the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. This will lead to a self-reliant and developed India," Maurya said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to adopt Swadeshi and prioritise Made in India products, as the newly approved Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms come into effect from September 22, the first day of 'Shardiya Navaratri'.

"We need to make every home a symbol of Swadeshi... every shop should be adorned with Swadeshi products," the Prime Minister said in his address to the nation. (ANI)

