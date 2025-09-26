Guwahati (Assam) [India] September 26 (ANI): Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, arrived in Guwahati on Friday, to begin a two-day tour of the Northeast.

Upon arrival, he participated in the Artfed Jagaran event organised under the GST Bachat Utsav and interacted with the media.

Highlighting the GST rate cuts implemented by the government, Scindia described them as unprecedented and beneficial for every citizen, calling them the real gift this Diwali.

He also informed that, on the occasion of BSNL's 25th anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the fully indigenous 4G stack and 1 lakh Swadeshi BSNL towers for the nation tomorrow. The event was attended by Keshab Mahanta, Minister, Government of Assam, Mrigen Sarania, Mayor, GMC among others.

Previously, multiple tax slabs increased the burden on traders and caused inconvenience to consumers. The new rates have simplified this by reducing GST to just two slabs--5% and 18%. Essentials for the common man now fall under these slabs, reducing the tax burden for traders, making goods more affordable for consumers, and energizing the economy, he said.

Scindia emphasized that this initiative is the essence of the GST Bachat Utsav, bringing savings directly to every household, and is a gift to the people of India on the occasion of Navratri and Diwali.

The Union Minister Scindia informed that tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a historic achievement in the telecom sector, the fully indigenous 4G stack and 1 lakh Swadeshi BSNL towers. Entirely developed in India, the project includes C-DOT's core network, Tejas Networks' radio access network, and integration by TCS, designed keeping future technological requirements in mind.

He added that this milestone is not only a significant step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat but also positions India as a global leader in telecommunications. Guided by the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, India will set an example in digital inclusion and technological strength, not just for its citizens but for the world.

Scindia expressed profound grief over the demise of the renowned singer Zubeen Garg. He said that Zubeen Garg, through his voice and music, united Assam, the Northeast, and the entire country. His contributions will remain unforgettable, and his absence will be deeply felt in the music fraternity. (ANI)

