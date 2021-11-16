Aurangabad, Nov 16 (PTI) Union Minister Bhagwat Karad, a pediatrician by qualification, on Tuesday helped a co-passenger who was feeling uneasy on a Delhi-Mumbai IndiGo flight.

Also Read | Gujarat: Man Shot Dead By Three People Over Money Dispute Between Two Families in Surendranagar District.

A release from the office of the Union minister of state for finance here said the passenger complained of giddiness mid-air due to a blood pressure issue and the former reached out and provided first aid.

Also Read | Humanity Trumps Religion as Hindu Man Offers Space for Friday Namaz in Gurugram.

Dr Karad helped stabilize the passenger after he fell down, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)