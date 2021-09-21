Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan (File photo)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 21 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan on Tuesday filed his nomination as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the by-election to a vacant Rajya Sabha seat from Madhya Pradesh.

During Murugan's filing the nomination, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, State BJP President Vishnu Dutt Sharma, Union Minister Prahlad Patel and state ministers Narottam Mishra and Bhupendra Singh were also present.

Murugan's unopposed election to Rajya Sabha is believed to be almost certain as Congress has already announced about not fielding any candidate.

The Election Commission had earlier this month announced bypolls for six Rajya Sabha seats across five states. These seats fell vacant due to the resignation or death of the sitting MP.

It also announced biennial election for one seat from Puducherry.

Meanwhile, BJP on Saturday named Union Minister Sarbananada Sonowal as its candidate for upcoming by-polls to Rajya Sabha from Assam.

Voting for all seats is scheduled for October 4. The six Rajya Sabha seats include two in Tamil Nadu and one seat each in West Bengal, Maharashtra, Assam and Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

