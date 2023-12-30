New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday and discussed various issues related to the state's health sector.

"Had a great meeting with Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. Discussed various pivotal issues related to the State's health sector including further strengthening of the healthcare infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh," the Health Minister posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Mandaviya said that a total of 1,70,000 Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs), rechristened as 'Ayushman Arogya Mandir', have been created in the country.

The Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare was speaking after laying the foundation stone for two critical care blocks and BSL-3 labs in Vijayawada under the PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) scheme.

Mandaviya also inaugurated seven Integrated Public Health Laboratory (IPHL) labs at Old Government General Hospital.

The pan-India health infrastructure strengthening scheme--PM ABHIM--was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2021. It aims to produce robust outcomes in Public Health leapfrogging India to one of the most advanced countries in the world in terms of management of Public Health outbreaks.

Speaking on the occasion, the Health Minister said that PM Modi looked at the health sector with a holistic approach.

"If a society is healthy, it ushers the country into a prosperous nation. And therefore, PM Modi looked at the health sector with a holistic approach," Mandaviya said.

The Union Health Minister said that today there is one Ayushman Arogya Mandir per five to six thousand people. "Ten types of testing can be done there," he said. (ANI)

