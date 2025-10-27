Karnal (Haryana) [India], October 27 (ANI): Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday extended his greetings to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja, emphasising the significance of the festival and its cultural traditions.

Speaking to reporters, Union Minister Khattar said, "I extend my best wishes to all of you on Chhath Puja. Through you, I extend greetings and best wishes for this festival to the entire society. On this day, offerings are made to Lord Surya. The sun is the source that brings light into our lives; today we worship him and pray that light may enter everyone's life."

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday also extended her heartfelt greetings to the people on the occasion of Chhath Puja, wishing everyone happiness and prosperity.

In a post on X, President Murmu said, "On the sacred occasion of the great festival of Chhath Puja, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all my fellow countrymen. This festival is an opportunity to worship Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya and to express gratitude towards Mother Nature. My best wishes are that this festival brings happiness and prosperity into everyone's lives and inspires us towards environmental conservation."

The four-day Chhath Mahaparv, dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, began on Saturday with the sacred ritual of Nahay-Khay, followed by Kharna on Sunday, and today marks the Sandhya Arghya (evening arghya).

The festival will end with morning arghya on Tuesday.

This year, the festival is being celebrated from October 25 to 28, with rituals including Nahay-Khay on Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, Kharna on Panchami, Chhath Puja on Sashti, and the concluding Usha Arghya on Saptami.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on the occasion of Chhath Puja, describing the festival as a reflection of the "deep unity" between culture, nature, and society. He noted that devotees from all sections of society come together at ghats, which he called the "most beautiful" example of India's social harmony. (ANI)

