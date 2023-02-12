Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], February 12 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inspected the control room of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Sohna, Haryana on Sunday.

State-of-the-art technology has been used in the control room for the safety of passengers and to help them in case of emergency.

During the inspection, Nitin Gadkari said that the travel time between Delhi and Mumbai will reduce to barely 12 hours after the entire expressway is completed. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway marks the beginning of a new chapter of economic growth in the region.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of State General VK Singh, Rao Inderjit Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala were present along with Nitin Gadkari.

The 246 km Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 12,150 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Sunday. (ANI)

