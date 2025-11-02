Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday held a review meeting in Borivali with senior officials from BMC, MMRDA, MHADA, and other departments to discuss key development issues in North Mumbai, including the Coastal Road project, traffic management, expansion of Bhagwati Hospital, sanitation, and tourism promotion through Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

Goyal said that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been instructed to clear garbage dumping spots in North Mumbai and ensure they are not refilled.

He added that the water supply situation in North Mumbai will also be reviewed, with authorities directed to identify and repair damaged pipelines to enhance water quality and pressure.

Addressing a press conference, Piyush Goyal said, "BMC has been directed to ensure that the garbage dumping spots of North Mumbai are cleared and it is not refilled... Discussions were held on how to educate people for behavioural change to avoid dumping on roads... Water supply will be assessed in North Mumbai, damaged pipelines will be identified and fixed to improve water quality and pressure."

The Union Minister said that three delayed bridge projects in the region will now be resurfaced on the directions of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"3 big bottlenecks, the bridges which were being delayed will now be resurfaced as directed by CM Devendra Fadnavis, as soon as rain stops. This will smooth the traffic flow... A heavy deployment will be done on Western Express Highway, the movement of heavy vehicles will be totally banned, except the 108 metro vehicles," Goyal said.

Earlier on October 27, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, highlighted the state's pivotal role in India's maritime sector in his address at the India Maritime Week 2025 event.

"Maharashtra has made a significant contribution to the country's maritime strength. As India's economic capital, Maharashtra owes much of its success to the strategic importance of Mumbai's ports and the pivotal role of the JNPA."

He further lauded the Centre's initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating, "Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have commenced construction of the Vadhavan Port. Once completed, it will become one of the world's top 10 largest ports, further enhancing India's maritime capabilities and strengthening the global supply chain."

The Chief Minister also outlined state-level measures to boost the sector, saying, "To accelerate maritime development, we have undertaken several policy initiatives. We have introduced the Maharashtra Shipbuilding Policy 2025, aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing and infrastructure."

Fadnavis extended an invitation to global investors, adding, "We invite the global community to invest in Maharashtra and India and become a part of this transformative journey." (ANI)

