New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Union Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan has called for a modern, technology-based approach to teaching of Hindi language in different parts of the country.

The Minister chaired a meeting of the Governing Council of Kendriya Hindi Shikshan Mandal, Agra in New Delhi on Monday. Kendriya Hindi Shikshan Mandal is the society that runs the Kendriya Hindi Sansthan.

While reviewing the ongoing and proposed work plan of the Sansthan for the current year, Pradhan emphasized the need to consolidate and synergize the work of all Central educational institutions and other organizations involved in various aspects of teaching the Hindi language to people in the country and abroad.

He said that the promotion of all Indian languages is among the topmost priorities of the Government, and this also finds an echo in the recommendations of NEP 2020.

The Minister further said that a knowledge of Hindi was an important binding factor for people with different mother tongues. He called upon Kendriya Hindi Sansthan to expand its courses for training Hindi teachers, especially in non-Hindi speaking states through online means so that its reach could be increased manifold.

Pradhan also stressed that the courses being offered should be in sync with the emerging demands and requirements.

Kendriya Hindi Sansthan is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Education that is tasked with improving the standards of Hindi teaching at various levels, training Hindi teachers and advancing the study of Hindi language, literature and comparative linguistics of different Indian languages in relation to Hindi. (ANI)

